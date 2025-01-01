Donation

NEHS + NEHM Museum Donation

✨ Support the Future of the North End Historical Museum ✨The North End Historical Museum is dedicated to preserving, celebrating, and sharing the rich cultural heritage of one of Boston’s most iconic neighborhoods.Created by the North End Historical Society, the Museum represents years of vision, community effort, and a deep commitment to ensuring that the stories of the North End continue to live on for generations.“Establishing a Historical Museum has been a passionate vision and one of our long-term goals since our inception in 2011. It is essential in fulfilling our mission to help preserve and enhance the history and heritage of the North End in perpetuity.”— Tom DamigellaA Living Museum, Sustained by CommunityThe Museum was made possible through extraordinary leadership and generosity, including Frank DePasquale of DePasquale Ventures, and public support championed by Aaron Michlewitz. Today, it continues as a living, evolving space powered by the community it represents.Your Support Keeps the Museum AliveOngoing donations directly support the daily operations and long-term sustainability of the Museum, including:• Preservation and care of historical artifacts and archives• Maintenance of interactive exhibits and technology• Development of new exhibitions and storytelling experiences• Educational programs and community events• Digital initiatives that expand access beyond our walls• Operational needs that keep the Museum open and accessible year-roundEvery contribution helps ensure that the Museum remains not just open, but active, relevant, and inspiring.Preserving the Past. Investing in the Future. For generations to come.The North End’s history is not static, it is a living story shaped by generations past and present. Your support allows us to continue honoring that legacy while creating meaningful experiences for visitors, students, and the community for years to come.Thank you for helping sustain this vital cultural landmark.