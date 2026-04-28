North Side Athletic Club

Donation

🥊 Northside Athletic Club Monthly Donation 🥊

So many kids in Pittsburgh’s Northside and surrounding communities need a positive, healthy outlet. At Northside Athletic Club (NSAC), we offer that through boxing. NSAC is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that opened in 2022. It was started by professional fighter, Michael Manna aka the Pittsburgh Bull, who had a vision to open a gym, free of charge, to provide a safe place, mentorship, confidence-building skills, discipline, and exercise as an outlet to at-risk youth. It also provides a way for the kids to learn community bonding through volunteer work. This was important to Michael because he started down the wrong path and what saved him was the disciplined boxing regimen and the people that coached/mentored him.In the three short years since its inception, many children and young adults have been positively impacted by this offering. It has grown from a few kids to dozens of kids and young adults. To keep this vision alive and allow us to expand to reach more kids, we rely solely on the support of companies and people like you. Expenses exceed $5000/month and the gym’s fundraising events do not cover the full amount.We are seeking your help by pledging to give $15/month in support of this. To learn more about our mission, vision, and fighters, including testimonials, please visit https://NSACboxing.comSincerely,Northside Athletic Club3550 Spring Garden RoadPittsburgh, PA 15212Michael Manna, Board PresidentJamie Perri, Board Vice-PresidentAlexis Neidhardt, Board SecretaryAmy Cupps, Board TreasurerKristin Izzi, Fundraising Chair