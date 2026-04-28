North Side Athletic Club
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North Side Athletic Club

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North Side Athletic Club

Our mission

North Side Athletic Club empowers youth through boxing, providing mentorship, competition, and a safe environment. Our mission is to foster personal growth and success through the sport, helping young athletes thrive both in and out of the ring.
Past events
Past events
Meatball Slider Drive
Event
Meatball Slider Drive
Apr 28, 4:00 AM - May 15, 5:00 PM EDT
Event
Bingo 4 Boxing - ROUND 6
May 3, 2:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
386 Perry Hwy, West View, PA 15229, USA
Event
Bingo 4 Boxing - ROUND 5
Feb 22, 2:00 - 6:00 PM EST
386 Perry Hwy, West View, PA 15229, USA
More ways to support us
Yearly Sponsorship Packages
Donation
Yearly Sponsorship Packages
Northside Athletic Club is a 501c3 nonprofit organization started in 2022 by Michael Manna. His vision was to have a safe place for kids to learn confidence, trust, sportsmanship, and athleticism via boxing skills. Through his and the other coaches’ mentorship, it has grown from a few kids to a few dozen kids in three short years.Michael cannot do this alone as operating costs reach over 4,000 a month. Fundraising events by the parents and current sponsorships help, but do not fully cover the costs.By reaching out to community partners, we are hoping to seek help via contributions to seek support for this necessary club. The club attends other nonprofit events to help the community. Also offered at the gym is tutoring and classes for special needs youth.We appreciate your consideration. To learn more, please see our website, NSACboxing.com or email Michael at [email protected] .Sincerely,The parents and coaches at Northside Athletic ClubP.S. a tax receipt will be sent directly via email.
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🥊 Northside Athletic Club Monthly Donation 🥊
Donation
🥊 Northside Athletic Club Monthly Donation 🥊
So many kids in Pittsburgh’s Northside and surrounding communities need a positive, healthy outlet. At Northside Athletic Club (NSAC), we offer that through boxing. NSAC is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that opened in 2022. It was started by professional fighter, Michael Manna aka the Pittsburgh Bull, who had a vision to open a gym, free of charge, to provide a safe place, mentorship, confidence-building skills, discipline, and exercise as an outlet to at-risk youth. It also provides a way for the kids to learn community bonding through volunteer work. This was important to Michael because he started down the wrong path and what saved him was the disciplined boxing regimen and the people that coached/mentored him.In the three short years since its inception, many children and young adults have been positively impacted by this offering. It has grown from a few kids to dozens of kids and young adults. To keep this vision alive and allow us to expand to reach more kids, we rely solely on the support of companies and people like you. Expenses exceed $5000/month and the gym’s fundraising events do not cover the full amount.We are seeking your help by pledging to give $15/month in support of this. To learn more about our mission, vision, and fighters, including testimonials, please visit https://NSACboxing.comSincerely,Northside Athletic Club3550 Spring Garden RoadPittsburgh, PA 15212Michael Manna, Board PresidentJamie Perri, Board Vice-PresidentAlexis Neidhardt, Board SecretaryAmy Cupps, Board TreasurerKristin Izzi, Fundraising Chair
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Support North Side Athletic Club this Giving Tuesday!
Donation
Support North Side Athletic Club this Giving Tuesday!
$335 of $1,500 goal
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Contact information

[email protected]
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