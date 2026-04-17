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Support NTWF

Please note: Zeffy may ask if you would like to add an optional contribution to support their free platform. This contribution goes to Zeffy, not to North Texas Women Fishing, and can be changed to $0 if you do not wish to add it. Zeffy allows us to accept payments at no charge. Thank you for supporting North Texas Women Fishing, a Texas nonprofit organization 🎣North Texas Women Fishing creates opportunities through events, educational workshops, retreats, guided trips, vendor partnerships, and community experiences that encourage and empower women anglers of all skill levels.You can support NTWF through:SponsorshipsSilver Sponsorship $250 Gold Sponsorship $500Platinum Sponsorship $1,000• Vendor Booth Registration• In-Kind Donations (non-monetary)• Swag Bag & Raffle Item DonationsSponsorship benefits may include logo placement, social media recognition, event signage, swag bag inclusion, vendor booth opportunities, and more depending on the level selected.Please review the details for each option and select the ticket(s) that best fit how you would like to support North Texas Women Fishing and share any requested logo, business, or donation information.Together, we can create welcoming, confidence-building opportunities where women can learn, laugh, and fish side-by-side.North Texas Women Fishing, Inc. is a Texas non-profit corporation WITHOUT 501(c)3 status. Therefore, donations are not tax deductible at this time.