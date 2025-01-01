Northeast Georgia Pageant Association

Northeast Georgia Pageant Association

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Our mission

The Northeast Georgia Pageant Association empowers young Black women through the Miss Black Northeast Georgia Teen Pageant, fostering confidence, community, and personal growth while providing scholarships and development workshops.
More ways to support us
Empower Our Girls: Sponsorships & Ad Purchases
Event
Empower Our Girls: Sponsorships & Ad Purchases
Join us in a celebration and empowerment of black excellence!The Miss Black Northeast Georgia Teen Pageant provides scholarships, mentorship, and confidence-building opportunities for black teens across Northeast & East Central Georgia.Your sponsorship or ad purchase directly supports workshops, scholarships, and production costs that help our girls shine on stage and beyond.Please be sure to upload all ad images and files on our website.If you run into an issue, you can email us at: [email protected] Accepted: PDF • PNG • JPG
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The 2026 People's Choice Award
Donation
The 2026 People's Choice Award
Support your favorite contestant in the Miss Black Northeast Georgia Teen Pageant by casting your vote for the 2026 People’s Choice Award!The contestant with the most votes will be announced as People’s Choice during pageant night on June 20, 2026, at the Morton Theatre.Each vote is just $1, and you can vote as many times as you’d like between now and May 8 at 11:59 PM.Every vote helps us provide scholarships and meaningful opportunities that uplift and support these young ladies throughout their pageant journey.Cast your vote, show your support, and help us celebrate black excellence.
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Our website

https://www.missblacknortheastga.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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