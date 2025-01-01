Northeast Georgia Pageant Association

Donation

The 2026 People's Choice Award

Support your favorite contestant in the Miss Black Northeast Georgia Teen Pageant by casting your vote for the 2026 People’s Choice Award!The contestant with the most votes will be announced as People’s Choice during pageant night on June 20, 2026, at the Morton Theatre.Each vote is just $1, and you can vote as many times as you’d like between now and May 8 at 11:59 PM.Every vote helps us provide scholarships and meaningful opportunities that uplift and support these young ladies throughout their pageant journey.Cast your vote, show your support, and help us celebrate black excellence.