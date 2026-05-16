🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟 At Northeast Tennessee Disaster Animal Response Team (NET DART) we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all. NET DART is an all-volunteer team. We work closely with our community and local, state, and federal agencies in Northeast TN to shelter and care for animals in the event of a natural disaster or man-made emergency. With your donations, NET DART will have the necessary supplies, equipment, storage, and volunteer training needed to fulfill their mission. When a natural disaster or man-made emergency happens, NET DART will work with the requesting county to decide the best way to help the affected animals. This may include setting up an emergency animal shelter as close as possible to the people evacuation shelters. This way people do not have to leave their furrbabies behind. NET DART volunteers will help owners shelter, take care, feed, water, walk, and clean up after their pets. If the owners cannot do this, NET DART volunteers will do this for them. Decontamination is provided if needed and an emergency veterinarian is on call as needed to treat any event related injuries or illnesses. NET DART volunteers stay at the shelter 24 hours, on an 8-hour rotating schedule to ensure safety and care. The county may request the NET DART do something different to help the affected animals. During Hurricane Helene, as Legacy Friends of CC DART, we set up different distribution sites in Washington County TN to inventory and distribute the many animal supplies and food that were donated. Our volunteers went above and beyond helping many survivors and their animals by bringing food and supplies to them if they could not make it to the distribution sites. Overall, we distributed 106,000 pounds of dry food, over 700 cases of wet food, 550 dog beds, and over 500 different supplies such as blankets, collars, treats, and leashes. We also distributed 9,720 bottles of bleach. Please check out our website... netdart2025.org All of our Volunteers are Wonderful, Passionate, Caring, Loving, and Hardworking Northeast TN Community Members!We are Thankful for Each and Every One of Them and We Thank You for Your Support of Their Dedication and Hard Work!How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too. For more information, please email [email protected]
you for supporting our mission, your impact is invaluable.