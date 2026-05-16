Northeast Tennessee Disaster Animal Response Team
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Northeast Tennessee Disaster Animal Response Team

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Northeast Tennessee Disaster Animal Response Team

Our mission

Northeast Tennessee Disaster Animal Response Team (NET DART) is dedicated to rescuing and sheltering animals during disasters. We provide training and resources to our volunteers and communities for effective disaster animal response.
Past events
Past events
NET DART Classic Car Show- Participant Registration and Silent Auction Winners
Custom
NET DART Classic Car Show- Participant Registration and Silent Auction Winners
May 16, 5:00 - 6:00 PM CDT
907 Jason Witten Way, Elizabethton, TN 37643, USA
2026 Classic Car Show Pre Registration Vehicle Form
Event
2026 Classic Car Show Pre Registration Vehicle Form
May 16, 9:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
907 Jason Witten Way, Elizabethton, TN 37643, USA
More ways to support us
Northeast Tennessee Disaster Animal Response Team Donation Form
Donation
Northeast Tennessee Disaster Animal Response Team Donation Form
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟 At Northeast Tennessee Disaster Animal Response Team (NET DART) we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all. NET DART is an all-volunteer team. We work closely with our community and local, state, and federal agencies in Northeast TN to shelter and care for animals in the event of a natural disaster or man-made emergency. With your donations, NET DART will have the necessary supplies, equipment, storage, and volunteer training needed to fulfill their mission. When a natural disaster or man-made emergency happens, NET DART will work with the requesting county to decide the best way to help the affected animals. This may include setting up an emergency animal shelter as close as possible to the people evacuation shelters. This way people do not have to leave their furrbabies behind. NET DART volunteers will help owners shelter, take care, feed, water, walk, and clean up after their pets. If the owners cannot do this, NET DART volunteers will do this for them. Decontamination is provided if needed and an emergency veterinarian is on call as needed to treat any event related injuries or illnesses. NET DART volunteers stay at the shelter 24 hours, on an 8-hour rotating schedule to ensure safety and care. The county may request the NET DART do something different to help the affected animals. During Hurricane Helene, as Legacy Friends of CC DART, we set up different distribution sites in Washington County TN to inventory and distribute the many animal supplies and food that were donated. Our volunteers went above and beyond helping many survivors and their animals by bringing food and supplies to them if they could not make it to the distribution sites. Overall, we distributed 106,000 pounds of dry food, over 700 cases of wet food, 550 dog beds, and over 500 different supplies such as blankets, collars, treats, and leashes. We also distributed 9,720 bottles of bleach. Please check out our website... netdart2025.org All of our Volunteers are Wonderful, Passionate, Caring, Loving, and Hardworking Northeast TN Community Members!We are Thankful for Each and Every One of Them and We Thank You for Your Support of Their Dedication and Hard Work!How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too. For more information, please email [email protected] you for supporting our mission, your impact is invaluable.
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Northeast Tennessee Disaster Animal Response Team Membership
Membership
Northeast Tennessee Disaster Animal Response Team Membership
Dear Net DART / Legacy Friends of CC DART Member, As we grow as an organization, Friends of CC DART has merged with CC DART to become one 501c3 organization! Our new name is Northeast Tennessee Disaster Animal Response Team (NET DART). We are still a part of the Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) as a strike team. Members now have a choice to be a MRC volunteer as well as a NET DART volunteer and be covered by State of Tn Workers Compensation during training and deployment. Along with being a NET DART member and part of the MRC, volunteers have the opportunities (do not have to do) to pursue additional training and other volunteer activities. If a volunteer would only like to be a NET DART member, they can be, with required training and certification. They will have to cover themselves during training and deployment with personal insurance. Both are acceptable ways to be NET DART Volunteers! Thank you for your membership payment. Your membership dues and any donations will be used to support NET DART in being prepared to deploy for any disasters or emergencies that affect animals. Thank you for being NET DART members and growing with us!!
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NET DART Shop 4 - Zip Up Hooded Sweatshirt Jackets Red, Blue, Gray
Shop
NET DART Shop 4 - Zip Up Hooded Sweatshirt Jackets Red, Blue, Gray
We have several different choices of items to pick from with the NET DART logo!
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Our website

https://www.netdart2025.org/

Contact information

[email protected]

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