Membership

Northeast Tennessee Disaster Animal Response Team Membership

Dear Net DART / Legacy Friends of CC DART Member, As we grow as an organization, Friends of CC DART has merged with CC DART to become one 501c3 organization! Our new name is Northeast Tennessee Disaster Animal Response Team (NET DART). We are still a part of the Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) as a strike team. Members now have a choice to be a MRC volunteer as well as a NET DART volunteer and be covered by State of Tn Workers Compensation during training and deployment. Along with being a NET DART member and part of the MRC, volunteers have the opportunities (do not have to do) to pursue additional training and other volunteer activities. If a volunteer would only like to be a NET DART member, they can be, with required training and certification. They will have to cover themselves during training and deployment with personal insurance. Both are acceptable ways to be NET DART Volunteers! Thank you for your membership payment. Your membership dues and any donations will be used to support NET DART in being prepared to deploy for any disasters or emergencies that affect animals. Thank you for being NET DART members and growing with us!!