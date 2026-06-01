Northeast Watercross Championship, inc
Subscribe
Our mission
Northeast Watercross Championship promotes watercross racing, fostering community engagement and sportsmanship while providing a platform for racers to showcase their skills and passion for the sport.
Events
Events
Event
Main Gate Fee
Jun 19 - Sep 27
| 3 dates & times
Get your tickets
Event
Pit Passes
Jun 21 - Jul 26
| 2 dates & times
214 Raymond Rd, Nottingham, NH 03290, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Camping
Jun 19 - Jul 26
| 2 dates & times
214 Raymond Rd, Nottingham, NH 03290, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Event
2026 NEWX Membership
Get your tickets
Custom
Sponsorship Payment
Learn more
Our website
https://www.northeastwaterx.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by