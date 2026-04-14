Northeast Wisconsin Watercolor Society Inc

Membership

Northeast Wisconsin Watercolor Society Membership

Join a welcoming community of artists and art-lovers who share a passion for watercolor. Membership in the Northeast Wisconsin Watercolor Society is open to anyone interested in learning, creating, and connecting through watercolor—whether you are a beginner, experienced artist, or simply an admirer of the medium.For $35 per year, members enjoy:Monthly meetings (September–May) featuring live watercolor demonstrations by talented artistsNo exhibition fee to display artwork in our annual SPLASH watercolor exhibitThe opportunity to be featured on our Members Page, showcasing your work and involvementA chance to connect with fellow artists in a supportive, encouraging environmentOpportunities to get involved through board or committee service and help shape the future of the societyMeetings are held on the first Monday of each month (unless otherwise noted), with:Social time beginning at 6:00 PMMeeting start at 6:30 PMArtist demonstration from 7:00–8:00 PMGuests are always welcome to experience our community and may attend up to two meetings for free.Even during the summer months, when regular meetings pause, our board continues working behind the scenes to plan exhibits, programs, and activities that support our members and promote watercolor art in Northeast Wisconsin.By becoming a member, you are not just joining an art group—you are supporting a nonprofit dedicated to education, creativity, and the local arts community.We would love to have you paint with us.