Northern New England Conference
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Northern New England Conference
Our mission
The Northern New England Conference empowers local churches and communities through spiritual growth, mission outreach, and collaborative support, fostering a vibrant faith community dedicated to service and transformation.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Spring Prayer Retreat 2026
May 22, 9:00 AM - May 24, 12:00 PM EDT
288 West Side Rd, Weld, ME 04285, USA
Get your tickets
Event
2026 Camp Sites
Jun 19, 9:00 AM - Jun 28, 10:00 AM EDT
67 Pownal Rd, Freeport, ME 04032, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Men's Retreat 2026
Aug 28, 3:00 PM - Aug 30, 11:00 AM EDT
288 West Side Rd, Weld, ME 04285, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
Maranatha 2025
$5,800 of $30,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
Education Fund
$0 of $100,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://www.nnec.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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