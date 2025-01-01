Donation

BLACK OUT MY SOCCER BALL

🌟 Join Us in Creating Change — One Soccer Ball at a Time! 🌟 At Northwestern Youth Soccer, we believe a big impact starts with our amazing families and athletes. That’s why we’re excited to launch our “Black Out My Soccer Ball” Fundraiser! It’s a fun way for athletes to build confidence, learn teamwork, and help support their league!✨ How It Works: Each athlete’s main goal is to completely black out their primary soccer ball by finding donors for every amount listed. Once the ball is "fully blacked out" or the amount to cover the primary ball is raised [$450.00], the athlete earns one entry into the cash prize raffle as a thank-you for their hard-work and commitment. After the primary ball is completed, participants may continue collecting support using the additional $100 bonus balls. Each additional bonus ball earns an extra entry into the raffle. There is no limit to the number of bonus balls a participant may receive, and athletes are always encouraged to continue raising funds to help strengthen the League and support their team.✨How to Donate Through the Zeffy Online PortalSelecting Your Donation Amount: Choose one of the suggested donation amounts or enter a custom amount of your choice. Then click continue.Verifying the Athlete you are Supporting: Answer one mandatory question to confirm which athlete(s) you are supporting. This step ensures your donation is properly credited to the correct athlete(s).“Help Keep Zeffy Free”: Donating to Zeffy is 100% OPTIONAL. Zeffy is a completely free fundraising platform that does not charge organizations to use their services or collect credit card processing fees from donors. Zeffy remains free thanks to the generosity of donors who choose to contribute a little extra to support the platform. Donating to Zeffy: If you wish to donate to Zeffy, you may select one of the suggested contribution amounts or enter a custom amount. This will add your donation to Zeffy with your donation to your Athlete. Continue to the payment process.If you prefer NOT to contribute to Zeffy, select Other and enter $0.00 (or leave the field blank).Choosing not to contribute ensures that your exact donation goes toward the athlete you are supporting and nothing more.Completing Your Payment: Enter your credit card information and follow the remaining prompts to finalize your donation.The fundraiser begins immediately once an athlete completes registration and receives their personal online Zeffy link via email. The fundraiser and all raffle eligibility will close on August 1, 2026, ensuring every athlete — regardless of their registration date — has ample time to gather support and collect donations.The Cash Prize Raffle drawing will take place on Opening Day. Winners will be announced on our Facebook and Instagram pages, and each winner will also be contacted directly by phone and/or email. Arrangements will then be made for prize pickup. *Special Note: Only one prize may be awarded per participant. If a participant's name is drawn more than once, a new winner will be selected.It’s quick, simple, and greatly appreciated. Every dollar raised directly supports Northwestern Youth Soccer — helping provide quality programs, equipment, and opportunities for our players. (Unfortunately, we do not have the ability to actually "black" out the donated amounts but there is an awesome donation thermometer to help show each Athlete's progress).💛 A heartfelt thank you to our incredible parents, players, and supporters. Your generosity, encouragement, and community spirit mean everything to us. This fundraiser isn’t just about dollars raised — it’s about teaching our athletes responsibility, teamwork, and pride in giving back. Let’s rally together, share with friends and family, and make this a fun and successful experience for everyone involved.Let’s kick things off and show what Northwestern Youth Soccer can do — together! ⚽✨