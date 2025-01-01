NorthWood Band Boosters Corp
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Our mission
NorthWood Band Boosters Corp supports music education by enhancing the band program through fundraising, events, and community engagement, ensuring students have access to quality musical experiences and resources.
More ways to support us
Donation
Donate to Uphold our Tradition of Excellence
$2,000 of $90,000 goal
Donate today
Event
6th Grade Summer Band Camp
6th Grade Summer Band Camp is July 13-17, 2026. Classes are from 10:30am-12pm at NorthWood HS. It's a great time to learn the basics and fundamentals of your instrument and participating in band!
Get your tickets
Donation
2026 March-A-Thon
$3,940 of $5,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://northwoodbandboosters.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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