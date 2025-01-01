NPHC MEMPHIS METROPOLITAN
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NPHC MEMPHIS METROPOLITAN
Our mission
NPHC Memphis Metropolitan unites historically Black Greek-letter organizations to uplift the community through service. Their mission is to support families in need, fostering unity and pride while honoring their legacy through impactful outreach.
Events
Events
Event
Let's R.O.CK Community Service
Jun 25, 5:00 - 8:00 PM CDT
Kroger Locations TBA
Get your tickets
Event
Greek Week
Jun 22, 4:00 PM - Jun 27, 5:00 PM CDT
1141 S Barksdale St, Memphis, TN 38114, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.nphcmemphis.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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