Oak Grove Youth

Our mission
Oak Grove B.O.L.D. Youth empowers young people through community support and Christ-centered activities that foster spiritual growth, relationships, and purpose. Through cookbook fundraisers, fellowship dinners, Christian concerts, and music and comedy shows, we create connection and outreach. We will 5th Quarter Fridays for a safe, uplifting space, supporting youth camp and strengthening their walk with Christ.
Our website
https://www.facebook.com/groups/oakgrovefcm/
Contact information