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Summer Retreat

Join Oak Grove Youth for our Summer Retreat 😊—a few days away to learn, relax, and connect with friends. This form helps us plan activities, lodging, and meals that fit your needs.Donations help sponsor Youth Summer Camp, covering boarding supplies (laundry, soap, etc.), food, fuel, and activities. The estimated cost is $200 per student. Any amount is appreciated. Help give our youth the opportunity to experience an exciting and faith-filled Beach Retreat!