Oak Grove Youth
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Oak Grove Youth

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Oak Grove Youth

Our mission

Oak Grove B.O.L.D. Youth empowers young people through community support and Christ-centered activities that foster spiritual growth, relationships, and purpose. Through cookbook fundraisers, fellowship dinners, Christian concerts, and music and comedy shows, we create connection and outreach. We will 5th Quarter Fridays for a safe, uplifting space, supporting youth camp and strengthening their walk with Christ.

Events
Events
Cookbook Sale
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Cookbook Sale
Mar 24, 4:00 PM - Jul 24, 8:00 PM EDT
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More ways to support us
Summer Retreat
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Summer Retreat
Join Oak Grove Youth for our Summer Retreat 😊—a few days away to learn, relax, and connect with friends. This form helps us plan activities, lodging, and meals that fit your needs.Donations help sponsor Youth Summer Camp, covering boarding supplies (laundry, soap, etc.), food, fuel, and activities. The estimated cost is $200 per student. Any amount is appreciated. Help give our youth the opportunity to experience an exciting and faith-filled Beach Retreat!
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Give Faithfully – Support Our Ministry
Donation
Give Faithfully – Support Our Ministry
$0 of $5,000 goal
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Our website

https://www.facebook.com/groups/oakgrovefcm/

Contact information

[email protected]

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