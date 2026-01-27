Oakland Ballet Company
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Oakland Ballet Company

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Oakland Ballet Company

Our mission

Oakland Ballet Company enriches the community through dance, presenting innovative performances and educational programs that inspire creativity and foster appreciation for the art of ballet in Oakland and beyond.
Past events
Past events
Dancing Moons Festival Sponsorship Form
Custom
Dancing Moons Festival Sponsorship Form
Jan 27, 2:30 PM - May 9, 3:30 PM PDT
2025 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94612, USA
Voices of Angel Island: Music, Memory and Movement with Huang Ruo
Event
Voices of Angel Island: Music, Memory and Movement with Huang Ruo
May 5, 6:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
401 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
Double Happiness
Event
Double Happiness
Mar 26 - Mar 28 | 4 dates & times
388 9th St Suite 290, Oakland, CA 94607, USA
Nutcracker Sweet Dreams Party
Event
Nutcracker Sweet Dreams Party
Dec 20 - Dec 21 | 2 dates & times
2025 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94612, USA
Oakland Ballet Nutcracker Tickets
Event
Oakland Ballet Nutcracker Tickets
Dec 20 - Dec 21 | 2 dates & times
2025 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94612, USA
Luna Tix
Event
Luna Tix
Nov 1, 2:30 PM - Nov 21, 8:00 PM PST
2025 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94612, USA
Oakland Ballet Company's 60th Anniversary Silent Auction
Auction
Oakland Ballet Company's 60th Anniversary Silent Auction
Nov 8, 12:00 AM PST
60th Anniversary Raffle Tickets
Event
60th Anniversary Raffle Tickets
Nov 1, 1:00 PM - Nov 4, 1:25 PM PST
2205 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94612, USA
60th Anniversary VIP Experience
Event
60th Anniversary VIP Experience
Nov 1, 4:00 - 6:00 PM PDT
2025 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94612, USA
60th Anniversary Celebration Sponsorship Form
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60th Anniversary Celebration Sponsorship Form
Nov 1, 2:30 - 4:30 PM PDT
2025 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94612, USA
More ways to support us
60th Anniversary Fund-a-Need
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60th Anniversary Fund-a-Need
Welcome to our 60th Anniversary Fund-a-Need️:The Oakland Ballet Company (OBC) is committed to bringing uplifting and compelling stories through dance art to Oakland and the East Bay- and we’ve been doing it for sixty years. By donating to our Fund-a-Need, you help OBC to fulfill its mission to provide accessible, relevant, and exciting dance that inspires and educates all ages of our diverse community. Please help offset costs as follows, or make a donation amount of your choice.With our deepest appreciation,Oakland Ballet CompanyOakland Ballet is a 501(c)3 organization tax ID 94-3395450
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Student Scholarship Fund
Donation
Student Scholarship Fund
Oakland Ballet provides ballet training and performance opportunities for professional and aspiring dancers in both classical and contemporary works.Our training programs at Oakland Ballet includes:1 or 2 week sessions for the Summer Academy workshopThe opportunity to perform in a professional ballet production as part of Graham Lustig‘s The NutcrackerScholarships to Oakland Ballet training programs are awarded to promising dancers on both need and merit basis. Interested students must submit a scholarship request form, which is then reviewed by Oakland Ballet’s artistic team.
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Our website

https://oaklandballet.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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