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60th Anniversary Fund-a-Need

Welcome to our 60th Anniversary Fund-a-Need️:The Oakland Ballet Company (OBC) is committed to bringing uplifting and compelling stories through dance art to Oakland and the East Bay- and we’ve been doing it for sixty years. By donating to our Fund-a-Need, you help OBC to fulfill its mission to provide accessible, relevant, and exciting dance that inspires and educates all ages of our diverse community. Please help offset costs as follows, or make a donation amount of your choice.With our deepest appreciation,Oakland Ballet CompanyOakland Ballet is a 501(c)3 organization tax ID 94-3395450