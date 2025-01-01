OBX American Legion Post 26

OBX American Legion Post 26

Subscribe
Donate

Our mission

OBX American Legion Post 26 supports veterans and their families by addressing urgent needs and fostering community well-being. Through donations and partnerships, they provide resources, scholarships, and aid to improve lives and honor military sacrifices.
Events
Events
Soundside Boat Cruise
Event
Soundside Boat Cruise
Sep 12, 5:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
8770 Oregon Inlet Rd, Nags Head, NC 27959
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
Donate to support Veterans of the OBX American Legion, Post 26
100% of your charitable donation will go directly to the Veterans of the OBX American Legion, Post 26. At our Legion, our mission is focused on improving the lives of veterans, thier families and the OBX community. Each year we work alongside organizations within our community to identify and fulfill unmet needs of veterans, family members and the community. Through helping to resolve crisis, facilitate access to resources and improve urgent financial and/or medical detriments we can provide beneficial support. These individuals are often at a crucial moment and experiencing difficulties in vulnerable situations. Veterans helping veterans is just one way we are able to help acknowledge, support and repay our own for all the sacrifices and hardships made by our military men and women. Additionally, our annual donations and drives allow us, in a varying capacity, to prioritize charitable ways to give back and invest in the betterment of the entire OBX community. Each year, we work towards raising a nominal amount for the education then given as scholarship grant money to a qualified and deserving individual. We often give back in to our local government supporting agencies, as well. In 2023, we aided the Kill Devil Hills Emergecy Response teams in purchasing the "Jaws of life" machinery, which for many years ahead, will continue to provide priceless, crucial assistance during an emergent and life-altering situation.As you see, the donations and acts of kindness we receive, no matter how small, help in a real big way to our mission. Again, thank you for your support!
Donate today
Membership
Memberships Inquiries, Contacts & Pertinent Information for Post 26 of the American Legion.
View membership

Our website

https://www.facebook.com/obxamericanlegion?mibextid=zbwkwl

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by