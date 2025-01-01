Donation

Donate to support Veterans of the OBX American Legion, Post 26

100% of your charitable donation will go directly to the Veterans of the OBX American Legion, Post 26. At our Legion, our mission is focused on improving the lives of veterans, thier families and the OBX community. Each year we work alongside organizations within our community to identify and fulfill unmet needs of veterans, family members and the community. Through helping to resolve crisis, facilitate access to resources and improve urgent financial and/or medical detriments we can provide beneficial support. These individuals are often at a crucial moment and experiencing difficulties in vulnerable situations. Veterans helping veterans is just one way we are able to help acknowledge, support and repay our own for all the sacrifices and hardships made by our military men and women. Additionally, our annual donations and drives allow us, in a varying capacity, to prioritize charitable ways to give back and invest in the betterment of the entire OBX community. Each year, we work towards raising a nominal amount for the education then given as scholarship grant money to a qualified and deserving individual. We often give back in to our local government supporting agencies, as well. In 2023, we aided the Kill Devil Hills Emergecy Response teams in purchasing the "Jaws of life" machinery, which for many years ahead, will continue to provide priceless, crucial assistance during an emergent and life-altering situation.As you see, the donations and acts of kindness we receive, no matter how small, help in a real big way to our mission. Again, thank you for your support!