Ocean State Pride Volleyball League
Subscribe
Our mission
Ocean State Pride Volleyball League fosters an inclusive community through competitive volleyball, promoting respect and affirmation for all identities. We aim to make the sport accessible and enjoyable for everyone on Ocean State's beaches.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
6/14 Competitive Sand League House Team
Jun 14, 9:00 - 12:00 PM EDT
1000 New London Ave, Cranston, RI 02920, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://ospvl.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by