Ocean State Pride Volleyball League

Ocean State Pride Volleyball League

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Our mission

Ocean State Pride Volleyball League fosters an inclusive community through competitive volleyball, promoting respect and affirmation for all identities. We aim to make the sport accessible and enjoyable for everyone on Ocean State's beaches.
Events
Events
6/14 Competitive Sand League House Team
Event
6/14 Competitive Sand League House Team
Jun 14, 9:00 - 12:00 PM EDT
1000 New London Ave, Cranston, RI 02920, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://ospvl.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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