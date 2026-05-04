Oconee Therapeutic Riding

Oconee Therapeutic Riding

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Our mission

Oconee Therapeutic Riding enhances the lives of individuals with disabilities through equine-assisted activities, promoting physical, emotional, and social well-being while fostering a supportive community.
Events
Events
Sponsor Pedals & Hooves for Veterans
Event
Sponsor Pedals & Hooves for Veterans
May 25, 8:30 - 1:00 PM EDT
1391 Jerusalem Rd, Watkinsville, GA 30677, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://oconeetherapeuticriding.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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