Ogemaw Conservation District - Mushroom Workshop

Ogemaw Conservation District - Mushroom Workshop

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Our mission

Ogemaw Conservation District promotes sustainable practices through educational workshops, focusing on mushroom cultivation to enhance local biodiversity and empower community members with skills for growing gourmet and medicinal mushrooms.
Past events
Past events
Mushroom Workshop
Event
Mushroom Workshop
May 14, 6:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
205 S 8th St, West Branch, MI 48661, USA

Our website

https://ogemawcd.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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