Ogemaw Conservation District - Mushroom Workshop
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Our mission
Ogemaw Conservation District promotes sustainable practices through educational workshops, focusing on mushroom cultivation to enhance local biodiversity and empower community members with skills for growing gourmet and medicinal mushrooms.
Past events
Past events
Event
Mushroom Workshop
May 14, 6:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
205 S 8th St, West Branch, MI 48661, USA
Our website
https://ogemawcd.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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