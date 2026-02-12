Ohr Shlomo Yeshiva HS
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Our mission
Ohr Shlomo Yeshiva HS empowers students through the 11th Grade Incentive Program, fostering growth in Torah learning, davening, and shmiras einayim. Your support enhances their spiritual and academic journey, enabling them to reach new heights.
Past events
Past events
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test campaign
Feb 12, 4:00 PM - Apr 28, 5:00 PM EDT
Raffle
Ohr Shlomo Yeshiva HS Online Auction
Feb 12, 4:00 PM - Apr 28, 5:00 PM EDT
More ways to support us
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Ohr Shlomo Purim Campaign
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Contact information
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