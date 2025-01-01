Donation

Help a Child Grow

YES! I want to help a child reach their creative potential. Your support helps a child build confidence, fosters collaboration, and gives a child a chance to discover who they are and who they want to become. Students who arrive shy or unsure, walk out with their heads held high, having found a voice they didn’t know they had.But the truth is, ticket sales only cover a portion of what it takes to run a program like ours. We are working to raise additional funds to help close the gap left after our summer season, and fulfill a critical need as we re-group for the Fall.Please, will you make a gift to help close the gap? When you give, you cover real needs—tuition assistance, costumes, scripts, and skilled teaching artists—so every child, regardless of family income, can grow through theater and discover their voice.Theater 150 DBA Ojai Youth Entertainers Studio 501(c)3 non-profit organizationAll donations are tax deductible Tax ID: 77-0554664.Mail to: OYESPO BOX 925Ojai, CA 93024