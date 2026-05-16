Okinawa Ques

Okinawa Ques

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Our mission

Okinawa Ques empowers the Okinawa community through mentorship, scholarships, and service initiatives, fostering growth and support for individuals and families in need.
Past events
Past events
Okinawa Ques's Annual Raffle 2026
Raffle
Okinawa Ques's Annual Raffle 2026
May 16, 8:00 - 10:00 PM GMT+9
BlackOwt
Event
BlackOwt
May 16, 5:00 - 9:00 PM GMT+9
Habu Pit
Okinawa Ques at America Fest
Custom
Okinawa Ques at America Fest
Apr 11, 4:00 AM - Apr 12, 10:00 PM GMT+9
America Fest

Our website

https://www.okinawaques.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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