Olympia Youth Chorus

Custom

25-26 Tuition

Note that we are now collecting WA sales tax at 9.8%.After selecting the payment option, you will select the choir your singer is in and enter their name. The first tuition payment was due September 29th which is for the September + May tuition. After that, tuition is due the first Monday of the month starting with October 6th. When you are ready to check out, there is an automatic 17% donation to Zeffy which funds this site and service, there is no service fee to you or OYC with Zeffy. You are not required to pay the 17% charge and can select other then YOU can change it to 0%.