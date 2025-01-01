Olympia Youth Chorus
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Olympia Youth Chorus

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Olympia Youth Chorus

Our mission

Olympia Youth Chorus empowers youth through music, fostering creativity and teamwork. They provide a supportive environment for young singers to develop their talents and build confidence while enriching the community with performances.
More ways to support us
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25-26 Tuition
Note that we are now collecting WA sales tax at 9.8%.After selecting the payment option, you will select the choir your singer is in and enter their name. The first tuition payment was due September 29th which is for the September + May tuition. After that, tuition is due the first Monday of the month starting with October 6th. When you are ready to check out, there is an automatic 17% donation to Zeffy which funds this site and service, there is no service fee to you or OYC with Zeffy. You are not required to pay the 17% charge and can select other then YOU can change it to 0%.
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Retired Gear Shop!
Take home a piece of Olympia Youth Chorus history 🎵Browse our retired OYC gear!
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May 2026 OYC Flower Bouquets
Thank you for participating in the flower bouquet fundraiser! Your donation will help defray the cost for the 2027 Cantabile choir trip to the American Choral Festival. We will have 2 sizes of bouquets small for $10 and large for $15. Thank you for your support!
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Our website

https://www.olympiayouthchorus.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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