Yearly Sponsorship
Yearly Sponsorship supports OM Hindu Community Center’s role as a spiritual, cultural, and social home for the Hindu community in Massachusetts. Your commitment helps sustain worship services, cultural festivals, and educational programs for all ages. 🪔By completing this form, you help preserve Hindu traditions, create a welcoming space for gatherings, and promote understanding of our values in the broader community. Your yearly support strengthens our shared home and future. 🎉