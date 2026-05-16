OM Hindu Community Center

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Samvatsara Abishekam - 2026

First year Anniversary of OMHCC By the divine grace of our Gurus and the unwavering support of our community, we are humbled to celebrate the Samvatsara AbhishekamWe are deeply grateful for the devotion and support you showed during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. As we approach our first year anniversary, we cordially invite you to join us in commemorating this special milestone. Your presence would make the occasion truly meaningful.Your help and support changes everything for those following in our footsteps. Please donate generously.OM Hindu Community Centre