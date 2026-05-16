OM Hindu Community Center

OM Hindu Community Center

Subscribe
Donate

Our mission

OM Hindu Community Center fosters spiritual growth and cultural enrichment through community engagement, worship, and educational programs, aiming to preserve Hindu traditions and values while serving the diverse needs of the community.
Past events
Past events
Hindu Heritage Day - 2026
Event
Hindu Heritage Day - 2026
May 16, 3:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
More ways to support us
Samvatsara Abishekam - 2026
Shop
Samvatsara Abishekam - 2026
First year Anniversary of OMHCC By the divine grace of our Gurus and the unwavering support of our community, we are humbled to celebrate the Samvatsara AbhishekamWe are deeply grateful for the devotion and support you showed during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. As we approach our first year anniversary, we cordially invite you to join us in commemorating this special milestone. Your presence would make the occasion truly meaningful.Your help and support changes everything for those following in our footsteps. Please donate generously.OM Hindu Community Centre
View shop
Yearly Sponsorship
Event
Yearly Sponsorship
Yearly Sponsorship supports OM Hindu Community Center’s role as a spiritual, cultural, and social home for the Hindu community in Massachusetts. Your commitment helps sustain worship services, cultural festivals, and educational programs for all ages. 🪔By completing this form, you help preserve Hindu traditions, create a welcoming space for gatherings, and promote understanding of our values in the broader community. Your yearly support strengthens our shared home and future. 🎉
Get your tickets

Our website

https://omhcc-ma.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by