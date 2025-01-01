Omega Lamp Foundation

Omega Lamp Foundation

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Our mission

The Omega Lamp Foundation empowers Central Ohio youth through education and mentoring, providing workshops, training, and scholarships to help them learn, showcase their talents, and plan for successful futures.
More ways to support us
Mu Iota Mardi Gras
Event
Mu Iota Mardi Gras
Mu Iota Mardi Gras brings our community together for a night of celebration 🎭 while raising support for scholarships and mentoring programs.Your participation helps the Omega Lamp Foundation provide resources like Scholarships,, and community development projects for Central Ohio
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Donation
Donate to support social programs in Central Ohio
$0 of $1,000 goal
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Our website

https://www.muiota.org/foundation

Contact information

[email protected]
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