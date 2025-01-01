Omicron Theta Zeta Scholarship Scholarship Foundation
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Omicron Theta Zeta Scholarship Scholarship Foundation

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Omicron Theta Zeta Scholarship Scholarship Foundation

Our mission

The Omicron Theta Zeta Scholarship Foundation empowers students through scholarships and educational support, fostering academic excellence and community engagement to create a brighter future for all.
Events
Events
Event
2026 Scholarship Jazz Brunch
Jun 6, 12:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
4400 University Dr, Fairfax, VA 22030, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.omicronthetazeta.org/otzsf

Contact information

[email protected]
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