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Omo Yoruba Shop

Sip, wear, and support Yoruba culture in SoCal.Ẹ ṣé for supporting Omo Yoruba of Southern California. We're a Yoruba cultural nonprofit (501(c)(3)) keeping our language, traditions, and community alive across generations, from our Saturday Yoruba Language School to the Odunde Festival at Leimert Park, our celebration of the Yoruba New Year.Every beverage and piece of merch you buy here directly funds that work: cultural education for our children, the performers and artisans who bring Odunde to life, and programs that empower the next generation of the Yoruba diaspora. And because we use Zeffy, 100% of your purchase reaches us, with no platform or processing fees taken out.When you buy from us, you're not just getting something good. You're helping pass on the gift our ancestors gave us. Many hands make the load light. Ẹ ṣé!