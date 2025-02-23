Opelika Community Theatre (Opelika Theatre Company)

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Concessions and Merchandise

Step up to the OCT Concession Stand, where every show comes with a side of delicious treats! Whether you're craving a classic snack or something sweet to enjoy during the performance, we've got you covered.✨ What’s on the Menu?🍿 Freshly popped buttery popcorn – the perfect showtime snack🥤 Ice-cold refreshing drinks – soda, water, and more🍫 A variety of sweet & salty treats – candy, chips, and baked goods☕ Cozy up with a cup of hot coffee, tea, or cocoa📍 Located inside the theater lobby – Open before the show & during intermission!Enjoy the performance with a snack in hand—because great theater deserves great refreshments!#OCTConcessions #SnackTime #TheaterTreats #EnjoyTheShow