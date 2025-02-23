Opelika Community Theatre (Opelika Theatre Company)

Opelika Community Theatre (Opelika Theatre Company)

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Our mission

Opelika Community Theatre enriches the community through engaging theatrical performances, fostering local talent, and promoting the joy of storytelling. We create a vibrant cultural experience for all ages in Opelika.
Events
Events
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Musical Theatre Summer Intensive Camp
Event
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Musical Theatre Summer Intensive Camp
Jun 8, 8:00 AM - Jun 27, 3:00 PM CDT
1220 Fox Run Ave Unit 216, Opelika, AL 36801, USA
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Hamlet
Event
Hamlet
May 8 - Sep 9 | 6 dates & times
1220 Fox Run Ave ste 216, Opelika, AL 36801, USA
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More ways to support us
Event
Beetlejuice Jr. Summer Camp 2025
Join the Opelika Community Theatre this summer for a spooktacular musical adventure with Beetlejuice Jr.! This exciting summer camp is perfect for aspiring performers aged 8–18 who are ready to take the stage and bring this hilarious and haunting tale to life!Campers will gain hands-on experience in acting, singing, and dancing while learning teamwork, confidence, and stagecraft from our experienced instructors. Don’t miss the chance to shine in this ghoulishly delightful production!
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Concessions and Merchandise
Step up to the OCT Concession Stand, where every show comes with a side of delicious treats! Whether you're craving a classic snack or something sweet to enjoy during the performance, we've got you covered.✨ What’s on the Menu?🍿 Freshly popped buttery popcorn – the perfect showtime snack🥤 Ice-cold refreshing drinks – soda, water, and more🍫 A variety of sweet & salty treats – candy, chips, and baked goods☕ Cozy up with a cup of hot coffee, tea, or cocoa📍 Located inside the theater lobby – Open before the show & during intermission!Enjoy the performance with a snack in hand—because great theater deserves great refreshments!#OCTConcessions #SnackTime #TheaterTreats #EnjoyTheShow
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Donation
Something Rotten In-Person Ticket
Grab your seat for “Something Rotten!” live at Opelika Community Theatre 🎭Your ticket helps bring high-quality local theatre to our stage and supports year-round classes, camps, and workshops for all ages.Every purchase keeps community storytelling alive in Opelika—from the lights and sets to the young performers learning their craft. Thank you for being part of the show. 🍿
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Our website

https://opelikacommunitytheatre.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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