Open Sanctuary Project Inc

Membership

Join Friends Of Open Sanctuary Today!

At The Open Sanctuary Project, we believe that life-saving knowledge should always be free. Our Friends of Open Sanctuary program is a community of organizations and advocates who give $10 or more a month to keep our carefully researched, compassionate resources accessible to every caregiver, everywhere.By joining this circle, you aren't just a donor: You’re our partner in the global movement to make animal lives better with the power of knowledge for kindness.As a Friend of Open Sanctuary, we’re honored to offer you:A "Friend of Open Sanctuary" Badge: A digital seal for your website and social media to showcase your commitment to sanctuary knowledge for all.Public Recognition: A featured spot on our website’s "Friends" wall and a warm shout-out on our social media channels (if you wish!).The Power of Sustainability: Your monthly gift ensures we can keep researching, updating, and writing well into the future.