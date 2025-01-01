Open Sanctuary Project Inc

Help Sustain The Open Sanctuary Project!
Please join us in creating a world where compassionate knowledge is free for all! Your support of The Open Sanctuary Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, helps us keep our 700+ resources accessible to everyone worldwide without paywalls, ads, or outside influence. Together, we can continue researching and sharing vital information to give animals in sanctuary the best life possible. Be a part of something truly impactful, and help us achieve our vision of a world where every animal sanctuary is a success story! Learn more about our history, approach, and financial transparency here.Would you prefer to mail us a check? Thank you! Please address to:The Open Sanctuary Project7522 Monarch RoadNiwot CO 80503