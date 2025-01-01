Open Sanctuary Project Inc
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Open Sanctuary Project Inc

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Open Sanctuary Project Inc

Our mission

We research and freely share best practices and critical guidance to help animal sanctuaries and rescues provide the best possible care for their residents, and to make the hard daily work of sanctuary a little easier for the human helpers.
More ways to support us
Help Sustain The Open Sanctuary Project!
Donation
Help Sustain The Open Sanctuary Project!
Please join us in creating a world where compassionate knowledge is free for all! Your support of The Open Sanctuary Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, helps us keep our 700+ resources accessible to everyone worldwide without paywalls, ads, or outside influence. Together, we can continue researching and sharing vital information to give animals in sanctuary the best life possible. Be a part of something truly impactful, and help us achieve our vision of a world where every animal sanctuary is a success story! Learn more about our history, approach, and financial transparency here.Would you prefer to mail us a check? Thank you! Please address to:The Open Sanctuary Project7522 Monarch RoadNiwot CO 80503
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Help Take Us To Ten Years!
Donation
Help Take Us To Ten Years!
$1,720 of $10,000 goal
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Join Friends Of Open Sanctuary Today!
Membership
Join Friends Of Open Sanctuary Today!
At The Open Sanctuary Project, we believe that life-saving knowledge should always be free. Our Friends of Open Sanctuary program is a community of organizations and advocates who give $10 or more a month to keep our carefully researched, compassionate resources accessible to every caregiver, everywhere.By joining this circle, you aren't just a donor: You’re our partner in the global movement to make animal lives better with the power of knowledge for kindness.As a Friend of Open Sanctuary, we’re honored to offer you:A "Friend of Open Sanctuary" Badge: A digital seal for your website and social media to showcase your commitment to sanctuary knowledge for all.Public Recognition: A featured spot on our website’s "Friends" wall and a warm shout-out on our social media channels (if you wish!).The Power of Sustainability: Your monthly gift ensures we can keep researching, updating, and writing well into the future.
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Our website

https://opensanctuary.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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