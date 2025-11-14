Operation Hallmark Inc

Operation Hallmark Inc

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Our mission

Operation Hallmark Inc fosters community spirit through events like Winter Wonderland, uniting local vendors and residents in Tiffin, OH, to celebrate the holiday season and support local businesses while creating lasting memories.
Events
Events
Winter Wonderland 2026 | Vendor Registration
Event
Winter Wonderland 2026 | Vendor Registration
Nov 13, 5:00 PM - Nov 14, 8:00 PM EST
175 Grand Ave, Tiffin, OH 44883, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Operation Hallmark, Inc. - 2025 Sponsorship Opportunities
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Operation Hallmark, Inc. - 2025 Sponsorship Opportunities
Operation Hallmark, Inc. is bringing joy, tradition, and community spirit to Tiffin through festive experiences that light up the season—including the brand new event Winter Wonderland. From enchanting decorations and immersive events to opportunities for families to gather and make lasting memories, Operation Hallmark plays a central role in celebrating the holidays in Seneca County.Sponsoring Operation Hallmark is more than just marketing—it’s an investment in community impact. As a sponsor, your business will be associated with beloved local traditions and gain meaningful visibility among families, shoppers, and visitors who come to enjoy the magic. Whether you're a small business or a large organization, there’s a perfect opportunity to align your brand with this heartwarming initiative.By supporting Operation Hallmark, you’re not only enhancing your presence in Tiffin—you’re helping create an unforgettable season of wonder for everyone.Join us in spreading the cheer. Become a sponsor today and be part of something special.
Learn more
Operation Hallmark, Inc. - 2026 Sponsorship Opportunities
Custom
Operation Hallmark, Inc. - 2026 Sponsorship Opportunities
Operation Hallmark, Inc. is bringing joy, tradition, and community spirit to Tiffin through festive experiences that light up the season and welcoming back for the second year, Winter Wonderland. From enchanting decorations and immersive events to opportunities for families to gather and make lasting memories, Operation Hallmark plays a central role in celebrating the holidays in Seneca County.Sponsoring Operation Hallmark is more than just marketing—it’s an investment in community impact. As a sponsor, your business will be associated with beloved local traditions and gain meaningful visibility among families, shoppers, and visitors who come to enjoy the magic. Whether you're a small business or a large organization, there’s a perfect opportunity to align your brand with this heartwarming initiative.By supporting Operation Hallmark, you’re not only enhancing your presence in Tiffin—you’re helping create an unforgettable season of wonder for everyone.Join us in spreading the cheer. Become a sponsor today and be part of something special.
Learn more

Our website

https://www.facebook.com/operationhallmarktiffin

Contact information

[email protected]
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