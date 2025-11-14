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Operation Hallmark, Inc. - 2026 Sponsorship Opportunities

Operation Hallmark, Inc. is bringing joy, tradition, and community spirit to Tiffin through festive experiences that light up the season and welcoming back for the second year, Winter Wonderland. From enchanting decorations and immersive events to opportunities for families to gather and make lasting memories, Operation Hallmark plays a central role in celebrating the holidays in Seneca County.Sponsoring Operation Hallmark is more than just marketing—it’s an investment in community impact. As a sponsor, your business will be associated with beloved local traditions and gain meaningful visibility among families, shoppers, and visitors who come to enjoy the magic. Whether you're a small business or a large organization, there’s a perfect opportunity to align your brand with this heartwarming initiative.By supporting Operation Hallmark, you’re not only enhancing your presence in Tiffin—you’re helping create an unforgettable season of wonder for everyone.Join us in spreading the cheer. Become a sponsor today and be part of something special.