Operation Horses Heal

Donation

Horse or Donkey Sponsorship

Select Your Sponsorship LevelWe offer several levels of sponsorship to fit any budget:Quartz Level: $20 per month—Helps cover basic care such as fly masks, fly boots, rain sheets, and winter blankets. Bronze Level: $50 per month – Helps with basic care such as feed, bedding, and grooming supplies.Silver Level: $100 per month – Supports additional care, including veterinary visits and hoof care.Gold Level: $250 per month – Covers comprehensive care, including training, specialized nutrition, and therapy.If you’d like to make a one-time donation, we offer annual sponsorships starting at $500.