Operation Horses Heal
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Operation Horses Heal

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Operation Horses Heal

Our mission

Operation Horses Heal brings inclusive support to Veterans, active service members, and their immediate families through equine-related activities.
More ways to support us
Horse or Donkey Sponsorship
Donation
Horse or Donkey Sponsorship
Select Your Sponsorship LevelWe offer several levels of sponsorship to fit any budget:Quartz Level: $20 per month—Helps cover basic care such as fly masks, fly boots, rain sheets, and winter blankets. Bronze Level: $50 per month – Helps with basic care such as feed, bedding, and grooming supplies.Silver Level: $100 per month – Supports additional care, including veterinary visits and hoof care.Gold Level: $250 per month – Covers comprehensive care, including training, specialized nutrition, and therapy.If you’d like to make a one-time donation, we offer annual sponsorships starting at $500.
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We’re In: A Community Challenge for Greater Access
Donation
We’re In: A Community Challenge for Greater Access
$25 of $9,000 goal
Donate today
Program Expansion Project
Donation
Program Expansion Project
$0 of $170,000 goal
Donate today

Contact information

[email protected]
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