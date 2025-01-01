Donation

Sustain the Safety Net: Students Feeding Students (SFS)

The VisionWhile Oak Park is a community of immense resources, it often feels like the high school is an untapped opportunity for us to be more connected and supportive of one another. Students Feeding Students (SFS) was born out of that realization.SFS is a collective of OPRF students moving away from a traditional charity mindset toward real solidarity. Our goal is to build a stigma-free safety net that keeps students at the center and treats them with the dignity they deserve. SFS is a program proudly supported by OPRF High School Mutual Aid (a 501c3 non-profit).Where We Are NowThanks to incredible community support, we have already secured approval for our first four "no-questions-asked" snack cabinets at OPRF High School. These cabinets ensure that students can focus on their classes and their growth without the distraction of hunger - providing reliable access to fuel throughout the school day.Sustainability for 2026-2027Buying and installing the cabinets was a vital first step, but keeping them stocked is an ongoing community commitment. We are raising funds to ensure these shelves are never empty for the entire 2026-2027 academic year.We are looking for Sustaining Partners to help us de-risk food access. While we are emphasizing a monthly donation model to help us plan for the long term, one-time donations of any size are deeply appreciated. Every bit of support helps us stay responsive to student needs.The Impact of Your GiftAt current estimates, it costs approximately $420.90 to fully stock one cabinet for a week (with 3 restocks per week). To keep all four cabinets filled, our goal is to raise roughly $1,683 per week.$15 (One-time or Monthly): Provides a consistent monthly supply of snacks for a student.$100 (One-time or Monthly): Stocks roughly a quarter of a cabinet’s weekly needs.$420 (One-time or Monthly): Sponsors a full week of snacks for one cabinet.Custom Amount: Whether it’s $5 or $500, 100% of your gift goes directly to purchasing high-quality, high-protein snacks.Showing Up for Each OtherAt the end of the day, we’re just neighbors helping neighbors. By supporting SFS, you’re helping make the high school a place of connection and care. It’s a simple way to make a big difference in the daily lives of our students and the health of our community. Thank you for standing with our OPRF high school students!