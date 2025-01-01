OPRF High School Mutual Aid
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OPRF High School Mutual Aid

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OPRF High School Mutual Aid

Our mission

We support the success & well-being of students at Oak Park and River Forest High School by mobilizing the school & broader community to provide reliable, stigma-free access to essential resources, including food, clothing, and other basic needs - so that all students can learn, thrive, & participate fully in school. Our work is student-centered & informed by student-voice/lived experience. We integrate universal design principles in the work to ensure equitable access, dignity, & belonging

More ways to support us
Neighbors Showing Up for Students
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Neighbors Showing Up for Students
At OPRF High School Mutual Aid, we believe that when one neighbor thrives, our entire community is stronger. We are a neighbor-led initiative built on the principle of solidarity—the idea that we are all responsible for one another.Whether you have a student at OPRF today, are raising a future Husky, or are an alum or neighbor who shares our values, your contribution builds a sustainable network of care right here in our community.Our Current Initiatives:Students Feeding Students: Our immediate priority supporting this student-led effort to end food insecurity at the high school. We are currently in the process of installing four snack cabinets within OPRFHS to ensure no student has to learn on an empty stomach.Family Economic Support: We aim to provide direct assistance to families in our community experiencing economic hardships. Your contributions will help us provide grocery gift cards and essential resources to support neighbors navigating unexpected financial gaps.ICE Rapid Response: We are committed to the safety and dignity of all our neighbors. We have developed a rapid response network to support OPRF families during immigration-related emergencies, ensuring they have the community backing they need during times of crisis.Why Monthly Giving MattersWhile one-time gifts provide essential equipment and immediate relief, monthly recurring gifts are the engine of mutual aid. They allow us to plan for the future, respond instantly to family emergencies, and ensure our food programs remain stocked and sustainable all year long. OPRF High School is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.Banner Image by Pete Railand
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Sustain the Safety Net: Students Feeding Students (SFS)
Donation
Sustain the Safety Net: Students Feeding Students (SFS)
The VisionWhile Oak Park is a community of immense resources, it often feels like the high school is an untapped opportunity for us to be more connected and supportive of one another. Students Feeding Students (SFS) was born out of that realization.SFS is a collective of OPRF students moving away from a traditional charity mindset toward real solidarity. Our goal is to build a stigma-free safety net that keeps students at the center and treats them with the dignity they deserve. SFS is a program proudly supported by OPRF High School Mutual Aid (a 501c3 non-profit).Where We Are NowThanks to incredible community support, we have already secured approval for our first four "no-questions-asked" snack cabinets at OPRF High School. These cabinets ensure that students can focus on their classes and their growth without the distraction of hunger - providing reliable access to fuel throughout the school day.Sustainability for 2026-2027Buying and installing the cabinets was a vital first step, but keeping them stocked is an ongoing community commitment. We are raising funds to ensure these shelves are never empty for the entire 2026-2027 academic year.We are looking for Sustaining Partners to help us de-risk food access. While we are emphasizing a monthly donation model to help us plan for the long term, one-time donations of any size are deeply appreciated. Every bit of support helps us stay responsive to student needs.The Impact of Your GiftAt current estimates, it costs approximately $420.90 to fully stock one cabinet for a week (with 3 restocks per week). To keep all four cabinets filled, our goal is to raise roughly $1,683 per week.$15 (One-time or Monthly): Provides a consistent monthly supply of snacks for a student.$100 (One-time or Monthly): Stocks roughly a quarter of a cabinet’s weekly needs.$420 (One-time or Monthly): Sponsors a full week of snacks for one cabinet.Custom Amount: Whether it’s $5 or $500, 100% of your gift goes directly to purchasing high-quality, high-protein snacks.Showing Up for Each OtherAt the end of the day, we’re just neighbors helping neighbors. By supporting SFS, you’re helping make the high school a place of connection and care. It’s a simple way to make a big difference in the daily lives of our students and the health of our community. Thank you for standing with our OPRF high school students!
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Contact information

[email protected]


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