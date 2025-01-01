The Order of Eastern Star Genesis 673 promotes charity, community service, and fellowship through educational programs and fundraising events, fostering a supportive environment for members and the community.
More ways to support us
Membership
Queen Assessment- 2026
Please don't forget to remove the Zeffy Donation before exiting...Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!
Please don't forget to remove the Zeffy Donation before exiting... Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀 Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!