Order of Eastern Star Genesis 673

Order of Eastern Star Genesis 673

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Our mission

The Order of Eastern Star Genesis 673 promotes charity, community service, and fellowship through educational programs and fundraising events, fostering a supportive environment for members and the community.
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Queen Assessment- 2026
Membership
Queen Assessment- 2026
Please don't forget to remove the Zeffy Donation before exiting...Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!
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Genesis General Donation
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Genesis General Donation
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Memberships Dues -2027
Membership
Memberships Dues -2027
Please don't forget to remove the Zeffy Donation before exiting... Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀 Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!
View membership

Our website

https://www.no.edu/

Contact information

[email protected]
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