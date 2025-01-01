Order of the Eastern Star of Washington Grand Chapter
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Our mission
The Order of the Eastern Star of Washington promotes charity, education, and community service through fellowship and support among its members, fostering a spirit of unity and love for humanity.
Events
Events
Event
Washington Grand Chapter Meal Tickets 2026
Jun 29, 11:30 AM - Jul 1, 12:00 PM PDT
121 N Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee, WA 98801, USA
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Event
Indescribably Delicious Session Grand Chapter of Washington, OES Registration 2026
Jun 29, 8:00 AM - Jul 1, 5:00 PM PDT
Wenatchee Convention Center 121 N Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee, WA 98801, USA
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Grand Chapter of Washington Blue Book
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Our website
https://washingtonoes.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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