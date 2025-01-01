Our Lady of Guadalupe Family Life Center
Subscribe
Donate
Our mission
Our Lady of Guadalupe Family Life Center empowers families as primary educators and catechists, providing Montessori environments that nurture academic and spiritual growth, fostering unity in Christ's body through partnership with parents.
More ways to support us
Donation
Give Back Night! OLGFLC Fundraiser at Oil Well!
$470 of $10,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://www.olgflc.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by