Our Lady of Guadalupe Family Life Center

Our Lady of Guadalupe Family Life Center

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Our mission

Our Lady of Guadalupe Family Life Center empowers families as primary educators and catechists, providing Montessori environments that nurture academic and spiritual growth, fostering unity in Christ's body through partnership with parents.
More ways to support us
Give Back Night! OLGFLC Fundraiser at Oil Well!
Donation
Give Back Night! OLGFLC Fundraiser at Oil Well!
$470 of $10,000 goal
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Our website

https://www.olgflc.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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