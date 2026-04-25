Our Lady Of Lourdes Knights of Columbus Council No. 8442
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Our Lady Of Lourdes Knights of Columbus Council No. 8442
Our mission
Our Lady of Lourdes Knights of Columbus Council No. 8442 supports charitable causes through community events like the Crawfish Cook-off, funding scholarships, Special Olympics, and local needs, fostering faith and service within the community.
Past events
Past events
Event
8th Annual Our Lady of Lourdes Crawfish Cook-off
Apr 25, 11:00 - 5:00 PM CDT
2621 Colonial Blvd, Violet, LA 70092, USA
Our website
https://www.kc8442.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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