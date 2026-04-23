Donation

Become a Circle of Heroes Member

Join Our Circle of Heroes: Invest in the well-being of veterans and first responders. Your support allows us to provide crucial resources like mental health and career transition programs.Awareness: Shine a light on PTSD and suicide prevention.Support: Ensure heroes receive the help they need.Community: Foster a supportive environment for those who protect us.Stand with us today. Become a member and make a real impact in their lives.Every dollar brings healing, hope, and a second chance to a hero in need.Circle of Hero Giving LevelsBronze $25 per month or $300 annual donationProvides one couple to attend a trauma recovery programYou will receive:A digital supporter badgeName listed on donor wall (website)Quarterly impact newsletter Invitation to virtual town halls Silver $50 per month or $600 annual donationProvides resources for suicide prevention programs You will receive all of Bronze and: Welcome gift (decal or wristband)Invitation to be on podcastGold $100 per month or $1,200 annual donationProvides career transition support for one veteran or first responder You will receive all of Bronze and Gold and:Recognition is annual reportDonor recognition spotlight (website and social media)Invitation to annual supporters briefing Platinum$250 per month or $3,000 annual donationProvides Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB) for one veteran or first responderYou will receive all of Bronze, Silver, Gold and:Annual Platinum level gift box Priority ticketing for Outer Circle Foundation eventsSpecial recognition at all Outer Circle Foundation events