Outer Circle Foundation
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Outer Circle Foundation

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Outer Circle Foundation

Our mission

The Outer Circle Foundation supports veterans and first responders by providing resources for PTSD awareness and career transition assistance, ensuring those who serve our communities receive the help they need to thrive after their service.
Events
Events
Outer Circle Foundation's Raffle Drawing 5/25/26
Raffle
Outer Circle Foundation's Raffle Drawing 5/25/26
Apr 23, 4:00 AM - May 25, 11:45 AM EDT
View raffle
More ways to support us
2024 Outer Circle Foundation Golf Event
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2024 Outer Circle Foundation Golf Event
Outer Circle Foundation 3rd Annual Golf Event, supporting our veterans and first responders.
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"Give Hope, Give Life: Donate to Outer Circle Foundation Now"
Donation
"Give Hope, Give Life: Donate to Outer Circle Foundation Now"
$2,415 of $20,000 goal
Donate today
Become a Circle of Heroes Member
Donation
Become a Circle of Heroes Member
Join Our Circle of Heroes: Invest in the well-being of veterans and first responders. Your support allows us to provide crucial resources like mental health and career transition programs.Awareness: Shine a light on PTSD and suicide prevention.Support: Ensure heroes receive the help they need.Community: Foster a supportive environment for those who protect us.Stand with us today. Become a member and make a real impact in their lives.Every dollar brings healing, hope, and a second chance to a hero in need.Circle of Hero Giving LevelsBronze $25 per month or $300 annual donationProvides one couple to attend a trauma recovery programYou will receive:A digital supporter badgeName listed on donor wall (website)Quarterly impact newsletter Invitation to virtual town halls Silver $50 per month or $600 annual donationProvides resources for suicide prevention programs You will receive all of Bronze and: Welcome gift (decal or wristband)Invitation to be on podcastGold $100 per month or $1,200 annual donationProvides career transition support for one veteran or first responder You will receive all of Bronze and Gold and:Recognition is annual reportDonor recognition spotlight (website and social media)Invitation to annual supporters briefing Platinum$250 per month or $3,000 annual donationProvides Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB) for one veteran or first responderYou will receive all of Bronze, Silver, Gold and:Annual Platinum level gift box Priority ticketing for Outer Circle Foundation eventsSpecial recognition at all Outer Circle Foundation events
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Our website

https://outercirclefoundation.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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