Outpost Ministries
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Outpost Ministries

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Outpost Ministries

Our mission

Outpost is a Christian men’s community for men who are intentional about becoming who God created them to be. A place to step out of drift, walk with other men, and continue moving forward in the life God is forming.
Events
Events
OUTPOST WILDFIRE - MAY
Event
OUTPOST WILDFIRE - MAY
May 21, 6:00 - 10:00 PM MDT
10064 Deerfield Rd, Franktown, CO 80116, USA
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More ways to support us
Outpost Gear
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Outpost Gear
Welcome to the Outpost Gear page. Every purchase you make directly supports our mission.
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Outpost Band of Brothers Cohort 1
Membership
Outpost Band of Brothers Cohort 1
Outpost Band of Brothers is a 3-month commitment to show up, consistently, with the same group of men at Outpost WildFire gatherings. This is not another casual group. It’s a defined season where you step out of isolation and into real brotherhood, the kind that is only built through familiarity, honesty, presence, and shared pursuit of God. Members of the Outpost Band of Brothers will receive:3 Outpost Wildfire Tickets & Dinners1 Outpost Hat1 Outpost T-Shirt1 Outpost Decal1 Band of Brothers Exclusive Adventure
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Our website

https://outpostcolorado.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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