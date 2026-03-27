Outpost Ministries

Membership

Outpost Band of Brothers Cohort 1

Outpost Band of Brothers is a 3-month commitment to show up, consistently, with the same group of men at Outpost WildFire gatherings. This is not another casual group. It’s a defined season where you step out of isolation and into real brotherhood, the kind that is only built through familiarity, honesty, presence, and shared pursuit of God. Members of the Outpost Band of Brothers will receive:3 Outpost Wildfire Tickets & Dinners1 Outpost Hat1 Outpost T-Shirt1 Outpost Decal1 Band of Brothers Exclusive Adventure