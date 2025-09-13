Outside Perspectives Inc
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Outside Perspectives Inc
Our mission
Outside Perspectives empowers youth through immersive outdoor experiences, fostering resilience, leadership, and community. We connect young people to nature and each other, helping them overcome isolation and build a supportive network.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Pints for a Purpose 2026
Jun 6, 4:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
283 Main St b3, New Hartford, CT 06057, USA
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Our website
https://www.outsideperspectives.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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