Over the Bridge Future Fishers Foundation
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Over the Bridge Future Fishers Foundation
Our mission
Over the Bridge Future Fishers Foundation empowers Coastal Bend youth through fishing, mentorship, and stewardship. We provide gear and hands-on experiences to foster a love for the water and promote environmental responsibility.
Past events
Past events
Raffle
OTB Community Night Raffle
May 4, 4:00 PM - May 8, 8:00 PM CDT
Auction
OTB Community Night Silent Auction
May 8, 8:00 PM CDT
More ways to support us
Donation
Support Over the Bridge Future Fishers
$1,800 of $50,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://overthebridgefuturefishers.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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