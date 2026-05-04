Over the Bridge Future Fishers Foundation
organization logo

Over the Bridge Future Fishers Foundation

Subscribe
Donate

Over the Bridge Future Fishers Foundation

Our mission

Over the Bridge Future Fishers Foundation empowers Coastal Bend youth through fishing, mentorship, and stewardship. We provide gear and hands-on experiences to foster a love for the water and promote environmental responsibility.
Past events
Past events
OTB Community Night Raffle
Raffle
OTB Community Night Raffle
May 4, 4:00 PM - May 8, 8:00 PM CDT
OTB Community Night Silent Auction
Auction
OTB Community Night Silent Auction
May 8, 8:00 PM CDT
More ways to support us
Support Over the Bridge Future Fishers
Donation
Support Over the Bridge Future Fishers
$1,800 of $50,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://overthebridgefuturefishers.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by