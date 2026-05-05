Oyster River Music Association

Oyster River Music Association

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Our mission

Oyster River Music Association enriches the community through music education and performance opportunities for students. We support young musicians' growth, fostering collaboration and pride as they represent our school in various events.
Events
Events
Concert Bake Sales
Event
Concert Bake Sales
May 5, 5:00 PM - May 28, 11:55 PM EDT
1 Coe Dr, Durham, NH 03824, USA
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More ways to support us
Donations - OR Music Association
Donation
Donations - OR Music Association
Oyster River Music Association serves as a support system for our amazing music directors. We help organize volunteers, celebrations, chaperones, and special events. Also, ORMA helps students fundraise to offset both minor and major music department trips and performances.At ORMA, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
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Fund the Fuel!
Donation
Fund the Fuel!
$1,320 of $1,100 goal
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Senior Banquet: PLAY it Forward!
Donation
Senior Banquet: PLAY it Forward!
Celebrate our 2026 ORHS grads today and “PLAY it forward” for future musicians 🎶 Every contribution helps fund next year's senior celebration! 🎶Thank you for standing behind our seniors today and the performers of tomorrow.
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Our website

https://www.ormusic.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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