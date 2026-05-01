Ozark Baseball Club
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Our mission
Ozark Baseball Club fosters youth baseball by providing a supportive community and resources. We aim to enhance players' skills and experiences through events like OBC Night, ensuring access to essential equipment for our teams.
Events
Events
Event
OBC Baseball Night with the Springfield Cardinals
May 29, 7:05 - 9:00 PM CDT
955 E Trafficway St, Springfield, MO 65802, USA
Get your tickets
Raffle
OBC STL Banana Ball Tickets Raffle
Jun 17, 8:00 - 9:00 PM CDT
View raffle
Contact information
[email protected]
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