PACC inc
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PACC inc
Our mission
PACC Inc fosters cultural awareness and community engagement through events like the Mehregan Fall Festival. They celebrate Persian heritage while promoting unity and understanding among diverse communities in Maryland.
Past events
Past events
Auction
PACC Giving Tuesday 2025
Dec 2, 7:00 PM EST
Event
Mehregan Fall Festival in Rockville MD
Sep 14, 4:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
51 Mannakee St, Rockville, MD 20850, USA
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Our website
https://www.paccommunities.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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