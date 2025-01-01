Pachamama Sabia

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A S H Á N I N K A : Wisdom of the Healers

PHOTOBOOK & DOCUMENTARY CONSERVATION PROJECT>>>>> CLICK HERE for the full pitch deckExploring the science and spirituality of Indigenous medicines in the Amazon and AndesCover photo by Ana Elisa Sotelo for National Geographic.Photo by Amazon Research Internacional.MEDICINAL PHOTOBOOKIn collaboration with Amazonian-Andean descendant scientist and National Geographic explorer, Dr. Rosa Vásquez Espinoza, we’re creating a bilingual photographic “recipe book”. This book documents Indigenous plant medicines in Peru through Asháninka community healers - showcasing traditions and intimate knowledge of plant remedies, combined with stunning photography and cultural wisdom. We are prioritizing the female perspective in our storytelling, documenting medicines from botanical collection and preparation, alongside personal stories of daily life in the communities.Photo by Amazon Research Internacional.DOCUMENTARY & IMPACT CAMPAIGNMerging spirituality and science, our feature documentary will be a full mind-body sensory immersion into the world of Asháninka healers of Peru. Our tone reflects a poetic meditation on the human condition and our profound relationship with the natural world that transcends geographical and cultural boundaries. It’s a journey back to the very core of ourselves, and what makes us human.At its heart, this film celebrates our interconnectedness via juxtaposition and contrast. Our approach is fundamentally rooted in respect, collaboration, and direct representation. By providing a platform for Indigenous participants to share their stories, community, family, beliefs, and connections to nature, we invite viewers to recognize our collective humanity. We aim to create a heartfelt viewing experience that challenges notions of ‘otherness’, celebrates cultural diversity, and highlights the resilience of communities often marginalized in global narratives.Photo by Amazon Research Internacional.CONTEXT & URGANCYThe Asháninka way of life and the rainforests sustaining it face existential threats. Illegal gold mining poisons rivers with mercury. Deforestation has destroyed over 140,000 hectares of ancient Peruvian Amazon forest in the past year alone. A controversial hydroelectric dam proposal threatens to flood 734 square kilometers of the sacred Ene River valley, displacing 10,000 Asháninka peoples and endangered animals. With 55% of the Amazon facing damage by 2030, Rosa and Asháninka communities aren’t just racing to preserve cultural wisdom and ecosystems—they’re fighting to preserve this harmonious way of life.Photo by Amazon Research Internacional.INVESTMENT TIERSThank you for your interest in supporting Ashaninka: Wisdom of the Healers.Your support helps us tell this vital story — and protect the Amazon biodiversity while there’s still time.Credit Tiers Healers is proud to recognize supporters with credit opportunities as follows:$250k+: Presented byAffords a static or animated logo at the top of the film and up to four individual Executive Producer credits in the main titles.$130k+: In Association withAffords a company logo or animation at the top of the film and up to two Executive Producer credits in the main titles of the film.$65k+: Executive ProducerAffords a credit in the main titles of the film on a single card and a static company logo in the end credits of the film. $20k+: Contributing ProducerAffords a credit in the end credits of the film a static company logo in the end credits of the film.$5k+: “Additional Funding By”Affords a credit in this section of the end credits and a static company logo in the end credits of the film.We are seeking additional support through grants and donations to bring this project to completion. All contributions are tax-deductible through our 501(c)(3) partner, Pachamama Sabia.Equity financiers shall be entitled to recoup their principal investment and participate in the “backend” profits with the filmmaking team.Photo by Lucas Fiat.