Palmer Arts Council
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Our mission
The Palmer Arts Council enhances community life through the arts by providing diverse cultural experiences, supporting local artists, and offering educational programs that inspire creativity and engagement in the arts for all ages.
Past events
Past events
Event
Roman Rudnytsky in Concert
May 2, 7:00 - 8:30 PM AKDT
440 E Elmwood Ave, Palmer, AK 99645, USA
Event
Ken Waldman in Concert
Apr 17, 6:30 - 8:00 PM AKDT
105 S Valley Way, Palmer, AK 99645, USA
Event
Ball in the House
Mar 20, 7:00 - 9:00 PM AKDT
9550 E Bogard Rd, Palmer, AK 99645, USA
Our website
https://www.palmerarts.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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