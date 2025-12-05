Parent Teacher Organization Of Waterford-halfmoon School
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Parent Teacher Organization Of Waterford-halfmoon School
Our mission
The Parent Teacher Organization of Waterford-Halfmoon School fosters community engagement and support for educational initiatives, enriching student experiences through events and fundraising activities that connect families and educators.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Boys Game Night
May 31, 4:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
125 Middletown Rd, Waterford, NY 12188, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://linktr.ee/waterfordhalfmoonpto
Contact information
[email protected]
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