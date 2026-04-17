Parents Association Of Russell Sage Junior High School 190q

Parents Association Of Russell Sage Junior High School 190q

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Our mission

The Parents Association of Russell Sage Junior High School 190Q supports student success through fundraising for educational programs, resources, and activities, ensuring a well-rounded learning experience for all students at Russell Sage.
Events
Events
Spring showcase Concessions
Custom
Spring showcase Concessions
Apr 17 - Sep 15 | 54 dates & times
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More ways to support us
PTA 190Q Concession Table
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PTA 190Q Concession Table
Grab a snack and support Russell Sage students at the same time. Every purchase at the PTA 190Q concession table helps keep our Talent programs running - everything from Broadway Jr to Band, Dance, Orchestra and Art all depend on your donations! Help by signing up for a shift at the concessions stand, donating snacks/drinks or purchasing a yummy treat! . Your time supports our students’ performances and helps fund school programs they enjoy.Your snack break adds up. Proceeds go directly to strengthen our school community. Thank you for helping us invest in our students’ success.
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Our website

https://www.russellsagems.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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