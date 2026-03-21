Park City Initiative Corp
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Park City Initiative Corp
Our mission
Park City Initiative Corp fosters community engagement and sustainable development in Park City, focusing on preserving the environment and enhancing quality of life through collaborative projects and initiatives.
Past events
Past events
Custom
Walk-A-Thon Sponsorship
Mar 21, 9:00 - 1:00 PM EDT
1 Barnum Dyke, Bridgeport, CT 06604, USA
Custom
Individual Registration
Mar 21, 9:00 - 1:00 PM EDT
Seaside Beach, Bridgeport, CT 06604, USA
More ways to support us
Donation
Walk-a-Thon Donations
$851 of $60,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
Create a Team
$5,843 of $60,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://www.parkcityinitiative.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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