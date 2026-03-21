Park City Initiative Corp
organization logo

Park City Initiative Corp

Subscribe
Donate

Park City Initiative Corp

Our mission

Park City Initiative Corp fosters community engagement and sustainable development in Park City, focusing on preserving the environment and enhancing quality of life through collaborative projects and initiatives.
Past events
Past events
Walk-A-Thon Sponsorship
Custom
Walk-A-Thon Sponsorship
Mar 21, 9:00 - 1:00 PM EDT
1 Barnum Dyke, Bridgeport, CT 06604, USA
Individual Registration
Custom
Individual Registration
Mar 21, 9:00 - 1:00 PM EDT
Seaside Beach, Bridgeport, CT 06604, USA
More ways to support us
Walk-a-Thon Donations
Donation
Walk-a-Thon Donations
$851 of $60,000 goal
Donate today
Create a Team
Donation
Create a Team
$5,843 of $60,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.parkcityinitiative.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by