Parkers Place Foundation Inc

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Join the Parker’s Place Volunteer Community

Volunteer with Parker’s Place FoundationThank you for your interest in volunteering with Parker’s Place Foundation. Our mission is to empower adults 65+ across West Georgia and East Alabama to age in place with dignity, safety, and connection.Volunteers play an important role in helping us strengthen the community foundation for aging in place. Whether assisting with outreach events, supporting our resource hub, or helping with home safety projects, your time and talents help older adults remain safely rooted in their homes and connected to thrive.There are many ways to get involved, including:• Supporting community outreach and awareness events• Helping distribute resource guides to seniors and community partners• Assisting with home safety and fall-prevention projects• Providing administrative or event support• Helping with fundraising and community partnershipsNo special experience is required—just a willingness to serve and support older adults in our community.After signing up, a member of the Parker’s Place team will follow up with more information about volunteer opportunities and upcoming activities.Together, we can build communities where every older adult has the support and resources needed to live independently and well.Janessa Bedell, MA GerontologyFounder, CEO Parker’s Place FoundationRooted in Community. Connected to Thrive