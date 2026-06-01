Pataskala Area Swim Team

Donation

Sponsorship

On behalf of the Pataskala Porpoises Swim Team, I hope this message finds you well. We are reaching out to invite your local business to partner with us as a valued sponsor for the upcoming swim season. The Pataskala Porpoises is a community-based youth swim team serving families in and around Pataskala. We are a non-profit team located in the heart of the city of Pataskala. As a member of the Tri-County Aquatic League of Swimming for over 50 years, the Porpoises are one of the leading teams with an average of 140 swimmers. Our program is dedicated to developing strong swimmers, building confidence, encouraging teamwork, and promoting sportsmanship in a fun and supportive environment. Each season, our athletes work hard to represent our community with pride. As a local business, your support would make a meaningful difference. Sponsorship contributions help cover essential costs such as pool rental, equipment, league fees, meet expenses, team shirts, and scholarships for swimmers in need. With your partnership, we can continue providing an affordable and enriching experience for local youth. We offer the following sponsorship levels: $100 – Bronze Sponsor ● Business name listed on the team website ● Recognition on our team social media page $300 – Silver Sponsor ● All Bronze benefits ● Business logo displayed on team t-shirts ● Recognition during home swim meets $500 – Gold Sponsor ● All Silver benefits ● Business logo featured on team t-shirts ● Banner displayed at home meets (banner provided by team)Your sponsorship not only supports our swimmers but also provides visibility for your business among local families throughout the season. We would be honored to have your business join our team as a sponsor this year.