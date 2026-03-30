Pattison's Academy
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Pattison's Academy
Our mission
Pattison's Academy serves children with moderate to severe multiple disabilities, fostering support and inclusion in the community. Our mission is to unlock potential in individuals with disabilities and empower their families!
Past events
Past events
Raffle
Pattison's Paddle Battle 2026
Mar 30, 4:00 PM - Apr 26, 4:30 PM EDT
Raffle
Pattison's Academy's Keeping the PAce Raffle 2026
Jan 22, 4:00 PM - Feb 21, 11:35 AM EST
Our website
https://pattisonsacademy.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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