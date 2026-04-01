Pave The Way To Peace Corp
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Our mission
Pave The Way To Peace Corp breaks financial barriers to mental health care, funding therapy, medications, and recovery programs for those in need, while partnering with shelters to support trauma recovery and community healing.
Past events
Past events
Event
The Midnight Mission - Charity Raffle Challenge
Apr 1, 12:00 AM - May 2, 11:00 PM EDT
1097 Harwell Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
Our website
https://www.pavethewaytopeace.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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